Imlie : Lovely! Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets nostalgic as she shares remembers her debut show

Sumbul gets nostalgic as she shares the poster of her debut show as she remembers the good old days and it's been eight years since the actress debuted.

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the main lead in the show.  The actress has become a household name.

Her acting chops as been praised by the audience and they feel that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor and at a very young age, she gained popularity.

The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show.

The fans love to see her pair with Fahmaan and they love their chemistry and have termed them as one of the most loved on-screen couples of the show.

The actress had shown her versatility on the show and she is best in emoting emotion and action scenes.  

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also part of a reality show Dance India Dance Little masters and today she has come a long way in becoming the number one actress on television.

( Also read: Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone )

Recently the actress shared the poster of her first show which took place eight years back and the actress went into a nostalgic mode.

She shared the pictures and captioned them saying “ 8 years back my first ever project Damnnn”

Well, there is no doubt that the young lad had come a long way and today she has a massive fan following.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship )

Imlie StarPlus
