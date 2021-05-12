Imlie, Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani comes to a halt as Telegana announces lockdown; deets inside

MUMBAI: Telengana has gone in for a lockdown today and TV shows that had relocated to Hyderabad are in a soup. The makers are currently reviewing the situation and planning their next course of action.

TV shows Imlie and Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali had relocated to Hyderabad a few weeks ago after shooting was stalled in Maharashtra. Last week after Goa went in for a lockdown, the team of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani also shifted to Hyderabad.

Now the makers of all three shows are wondering whether they should move back to Mumbai. They are waiting to see how things unfold tomorrow and whether they will be allowed to continue with their shootings. A source associated with Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani said, "We had just come to Hyderabad and now the city has gone into a lockdown. We are living in difficult times and kudos to the entire unit for managing to shift cities so fast. We have no clue right now where we will go next."

Producer of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, Sandiip Sikcand, said, "We thought of Hyderabad because I was also shooting for a Telugu show here. Now, with the lockdown, we are waiting for the SOPs and guidelines. After things ae clearer, we will either start hunting for a new location or if we are allowed to continue here, then we will shoot following all safety protocols."

Sandiip added, "We have a bank of episodes for almost a week. So we are not in a hurry."

The team of Imlie has been shooting in Ramoji City. While Ramoji is situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad, it remains to be seen if they will be allowed to continue shooting.

