Imlie : OH NO! Finally, the cast of the show wraps the final shoot for the serial; Fahmaan Khan shoots for his last scenes leaving the fans emotional

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved serials on television and the show is among the top 5 shows when it comes in the BARC ratings.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Post the leap, Aryan would not be seen in the serial and the fans would miss watching his love story with Imlie.

Sumbul would continue in the show not as Imlie but as Aryan and Imlie’s grown-up daughter.

As we had reported earlier, post the leap the show will have a completely new star cast but Sumbul will continue in the show.

Imlie has many fan clubs dedicated to itself where the fans shower a lot of love and support on them.

The fans are excited to see Sumbul post the leap but are disappointed that they wouldn’t be able to see Fahmaan in the show.

The fans have commented saying that they would miss him and that he shouldn’t leave.

Well, now the story will be focused on Sumbul and Aryan’s daughter as well as Chenni’s life.

The kids will be all grown up and will take the story ahead.

