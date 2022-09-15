Imlie : OH NO! Finally, the cast of the show wraps the final shoot for the serial; Fahmaan Khan shoots for his last scenes leaving the fans emotional

The star cast of the show has wrapped up the last episode of Season 1 as now, the show will go for a leap where the kids will be taking the story ahead.  Sumbul continues to be in the show whereas Fahmaan wouldn’t anymore.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 11:13
Imlie : OH NO! Finally, the cast of the show wraps the final shoot for the serial; Fahmaan Khan shoots for his last scenes leav

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved serials on television and the show is among the top 5 shows when it comes in the BARC ratings.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Post the leap, Aryan would not be seen in the serial and the fans would miss watching his love story with Imlie.

Sumbul would continue in the show not as Imlie but as Aryan and Imlie’s grown-up daughter.

As we had reported earlier, post the leap the show will have a completely new star cast but Sumbul will continue in the show.

Imlie has many fan clubs dedicated to itself where the fans shower a lot of love and support on them.

ALSO READ : Imlie: Upcoming Major Turn! Imlie passes away, Aryan’s big mistake

The fans are excited to see Sumbul post the leap but are disappointed that they wouldn’t be able to see Fahmaan in the show.

The fans have commented saying that they would miss him and that he shouldn’t leave.

Well, now the story will be focused on Sumbul and Aryan’s daughter as well as Chenni’s life.

The kids will be all grown up and will take the story ahead.  

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Imlie: Romantic! Aryan and Imlie locked in a room

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by krupa (@fahmbul_addicted)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by krupa (@fahmbul_addicted)

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Neetu Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri Deshmukh Manasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adilie Arylie Imlie StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
3
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 11:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: Wow! Aryan and Imlie reunite after defeating Malini
MUMBAI :Star Plus' Imlie has gained a lot of popularity since the time it hit the small screens. It is undoubtedly one...
EXCLUSIVE! Pulkit Mahendra to enter Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho - What! Dev reacts to Vidhi’s Confession.
MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s popular serial Na Umra Ki Seema Ho gears up for interesting turns and exciting twists.Vidhi’s...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: AWW! Neil Bhatt’s cutest nickname for Aishwarya Sharma
MUMBAI :Aishwarys Sharma and Neil Bhatt of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are one of the cutest couple of the television...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - OMG! Akshara-Abhimanyu run into each other in Birla Mansion
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is coming up with interesting twists and exciting turns...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Oh No! Once again Vidhi becomes Dev’s target
MUMBAI : Star Bharat’s popular serial Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is gearing up for some interesting turns and exciting twists...
Recent Stories
REALLY! Ileana D’Cruz to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif’s brother? Here is what you have to know
REALLY! Ileana D’Cruz to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif’s brother? Here is what you have to know
Latest Video