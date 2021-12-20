TV News

EXCLUSIVE! Shahid Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, and Rohan Preet Singh to grace Sa Re Ga...

MUMBAI: Zee TV recently returned with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has stayed relevant to music lovers across the... read more

20 Dec 2021 01:13 PM | Aayushi Hemnani
Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai confess their feelings for each...

MUMBAI: The show is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all out to give their best and reach the finale of the show.Umar has been in the... read more

20 Dec 2021 12:42 PM | Ektaa Kumaran
CONTROVERSY: How can Ritesh pose as Rakhi Sawant’s husband on Bigg Boss 15? He...

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most loved and followed shows on television.While there were many questions raised on Rakhi Sawant if her husband... read more

20 Dec 2021 12:27 PM | Tellychakkar Team
EXCLUSIVE! Kunnal Sheth to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have been at the forefront to give you all the... read more

20 Dec 2021 12:22 PM | Harmisha Chauhan
Fun Fact: When Salman Khan PELTED STONES at brother Sohail Khan till he bled...

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is a visual entertainer and it is not only the comedy but we also enjoy some fun-facts rolled out by celebrities.(Also... read more

20 Dec 2021 12:17 PM | Tellychakkar Team
EXCLUSIVE! Pariva Pranati on doing Wagle Ki Duniya: I think it’s the most...

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Wagle Ki Duniya has become everyone's favourite in no time. The makers have roped in a stellar star cast and all of them are... read more

20 Dec 2021 10:49 AM | Harmisha Chauhan
How Romantic: Vicky Jain makes wife Ankita Lokhande’s FIRST BIRTHDAY POST...

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot and the two are on cloud nine!(Also Read: CONGRATULATIONS: We’re now officially Mr & Mrs... read more

20 Dec 2021 09:56 AM | TellychakkarTeam
CONTROVERSY: Netizens call Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan a MISOGYNIST and...

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15, without fights, drama and controversies is like pizza without cheese.The audience cannot have enough of the content and looking... read more

20 Dec 2021 09:46 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Friends turn foes! I have no interest in meeting you outside the Bigg Boss 15...

MUMBAI: While Bigg Boss 15 was quite a visual entertainer, the wild card entrants have made the game show even more interesting.(Also Read: Explosive... read more

20 Dec 2021 09:37 AM | TellychakkarTeam
EXCLUSIVE! 'Divyanka hasn't changed a bit in all these years',...

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.Also read:OMG! Decided to write a book as from the time I arrived in Mumbai... read more

20 Dec 2021 09:15 AM | Shruti Sampat
Aww…Rakhi Sawant holds husband Ritesh’s leg as he gets eliminated; pleads him...

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has managed to gain immense limelight this season.The current season witnessed the comeback of Rakhi Sawant with her much... read more

20 Dec 2021 08:51 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Oh No: Abhijeet Bichukale gets DEEPLY AFFECTED after learning that Devoleena...

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most controversial shows on television.The recent episodes saw the kiss controversy of Abhijit Bichukale wherein... read more

20 Dec 2021 08:44 AM | TellychakkarTeam
WOW! Fans compare Kumkum Bhagya's Ranbir-Prach to SRK-Kajol; here's...

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya has been working wonders on the small screens for the past seven years.The show... read more

20 Dec 2021 07:30 AM | Harmisha Chauhan
OMG! When Hazel Keech TROLLED Yuvraj Singh for this hilarious reason

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has mesmerized the cricket fans with his cricket journey. He played a key role to help India win two... read more

20 Dec 2021 07:01 AM | Tania Roy
Exclusive! Actresses Tanvi Thakkar bags Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will...

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. These days, the storyline of the... read more

19 Dec 2021 10:39 PM | Ektaa Kumaran
After playing the evil Chandrachur, Bhavya Sachdeva roots for romantic role

MUMBAI: Actor Bhavya Sachdeva, who was last seen essaying the negative role of Chandrachur in the television show 'Barrister Babu', says he wants to... read more

19 Dec 2021 08:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vidyut Xavier talks about his chemistry with co-actor Additi Gupta

MUMBAI: Actor Vidyut Xavier says he is comfortable working with his 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' co-star Additi Gupta and they both bond very well off-... read more

19 Dec 2021 08:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Nishant Singh: Wasim is a part of me in some way

MUMBAI: Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii actor Nishant Singh says there are a few ideologies of his character Wasim that he could not relate to, but there are... read more

19 Dec 2021 07:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
SGP 2 is already winning hearts: Ridhiema Tiwari

MUMBAI: Actress Ridhiema Tiwari who is currently portraying the character of Disha in Sasural Genda Phool season 2 is elated at the love it has... read more

19 Dec 2021 07:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Prateik Chaudhary: If the concept, dialogues and performances are good then...

MUMBAI: Be it for the makers or the audiences, festive sequences get good TRPs and generate much interest and curiosity, says Prateik Chaudhury. The... read more

19 Dec 2021 07:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I am glad that the film has chosen Sahil Khattar to play me in 83 : Syed Kirmani

MUMBAI: In an informal media meet, famous Indian wicket keeper Syed Kirmani met actor Sahil Khattar in Mumbai. Sahil has played the iconic wicket... read more

19 Dec 2021 06:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bhojpuri icon Ravi Kishan talks about his negative role in, ‘Whistleblower’ and...

MUMBAI: Over the years, Ravi Kishan has made quite a mark in the cinema and television space with his acting prowess. Not only is he a megastar in... read more

19 Dec 2021 06:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Nilanjana Purkayasstha on Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’s success: Someone said on...

MUMBAI: Storyteller and writer Nilanjana Purkayasstha express happiness given the kind of reaction Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii (DZK) is getting from the... read more

19 Dec 2021 06:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ami Trivedi: On set vibes are very important for a show to be successful, in...

MUMBAI: Ami Trivedi’s Manjari in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become a favourite with the audiences. The actor, who is happy with all... read more

19 Dec 2021 06:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Aalisha Panwar sketches out her role in short film 'Ishqiyaat'

MUMBAI:  After being part of Prradip Khairwar's directorial 'Blind Love', actress Aalisha Panwar is back again with another short film titled '... read more

19 Dec 2021 05:52 PM | TellychakkarTeam

