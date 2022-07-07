Imlie: OMG! Check out the difficulties Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan face while shooting for the show

Fahmaan and Sumbul are the two most loved actors, and now one of the fan clubs showed the hard work that the actors put in while they shoot for the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 22:22
Imlie: OMG! Check out the difficulties Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan face while shooting for the show

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days, the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

These days the show’s storyline is focusing on the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill both of them to seek revenge.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen and we have also seen the new promo of Malini being back on the show.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

The show and the actors have many fans and fan clubs dedicated to them, and they shower them with a lot of love.

( Also Read - Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship )

One of the fan clubs showed how the smallest thing can be difficult and how much an actor can have difficulties.

In the video, one can see Fahmaan and Sumbul are rehearsing for their scene and that’s when flies come around them and they get irritated and disturbed, but despite that, they continue to go through their lines and scenes.

Fans have appreciated them and have said that it’s their hard work that is coming out in the serial and no wonder the chemistry looks so good and they are considered one of the most loved on-screen couples.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also read : Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone )

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@fahmaanjaan)

Kinshuk MahajanShiny DoshiKanwar DhillonSimran BudharupAkshay KharodiaMohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus Sumbul Touqeer Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri DeshmukhManasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adiliearyalie Imlie TellyChakkar Anupama ruplai ganguly Gaurav Khanna
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 22:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Pakhi and Virat recall their past, this leaves Sai furious
Mumbai: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: What! Saroj still hopes for Kanha and Anjali to get together and get married
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Bharat serial Woh Toh Hai Albela will showcase an interesting twist. The show...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: High Drama! Gungun takes Anubhav to the chawl, Akriti to make her entry
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Imlie: OMG! Check out the difficulties Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan face while shooting for the show
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
EXCLUSIVE! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye actress Aishani Yadav on her fashion inspiration: I am fond of all the airport looks sported by Bollywood divas, they look so comfortable and stylish
MUMBAI: Aishani Yadav is currently seen in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.The pretty diva is seen playing the...
Kaamnaa: Heartbreaking! Sakshi suggests Manav to marry Niharika, Yatho shocked
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Kaamnaa is one of the most popular shows on small screens and is gearing up for some amazing and...
Recent Stories
Dilip Kumar
Must Read! ‘King lives forever’, Netizens remember Late Dilip Kumar on his 1st death anniversary
Latest Video