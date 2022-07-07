Imlie: OMG! Check out the difficulties Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan face while shooting for the show

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days, the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

These days the show’s storyline is focusing on the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill both of them to seek revenge.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen and we have also seen the new promo of Malini being back on the show.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

The show and the actors have many fans and fan clubs dedicated to them, and they shower them with a lot of love.

One of the fan clubs showed how the smallest thing can be difficult and how much an actor can have difficulties.

In the video, one can see Fahmaan and Sumbul are rehearsing for their scene and that’s when flies come around them and they get irritated and disturbed, but despite that, they continue to go through their lines and scenes.

Fans have appreciated them and have said that it’s their hard work that is coming out in the serial and no wonder the chemistry looks so good and they are considered one of the most loved on-screen couples.

