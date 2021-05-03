Imlie: OMG! Imlie called a home breaker overhears Dev calling her his daughter

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and these days the track of the show is quite interesting as Imlie and Aditya’s relationship has been exposed in front of Malini but they are unaware of it.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Malini tries to commit suicide as she comes to know about Adi and Imlie’s marriage and pretends that she doesn’t know anything and she realizes that Adi doesn’t love her, On the other hand, the family members are planning to send Imlie to the hostel.

In the upcoming episode, the entire family will be blaming Imlie for the fallout of Adi and Malini’s relationship they feel Imlie’s too much interference as caused this rift between the two.

Now Imlie would hear the family’s conversation where they give her the tag of a home breaker and she feels sad and hurt after hearing it.

On the other hand, as we all know that Imlie is Dev’s daughter and she would hear him referring to her as his daughter and be very confused about it.

She would wonder why is he calling her his daughter and would be eager to know the reason.

It will be interesting to see in the upcoming track if the family would come to the reality of Adi and Imlie and the real reason for Malini committing suicide and will Imlie ever come to know her father is Dev.

