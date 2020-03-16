Imlie: OMG! When Fahmann Khan revealed the special moment that he shared with Sumbul Touqeer Khan on the sets of Imlie

Fahmaan and Sumbul are one of the most loved couples on television and the two have a massive fan following. On Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, the actor revealed the special moment he shared with Sumbul on the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 13:07
Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill them to seek revenge. These days, the storyline focuses on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But, Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent in whatever they do.

There have been many rumours doing rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Also Read:Imlie: Revenge! Imlie to ruin Girish and Bhaskar Times for putting Cheeni in danger

The reason why Aryan and Imlie’s scenes look so real is because of their bond and friendship off-screen.

Now we came across a video where Fahmaan Khan revealed the special moment that he shared with Sumbul Touqeer Khan on the sets of the show.

The actor said that the marriage scene in the show is a special moment as he took 6 pheras carrying her in his arms and in the seventh one he had given her the option of marrying him or not.

The seventh one was completed with Sumbul in a normal way and for him that was a special moment.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan and Sumbul make a wonderful pair and they are considered one of the iconic on-screen couples.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Imlie: Revenge! Imlie to ruin Girish and Bhaskar Times for putting Cheeni in danger

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Amazing! Here’s how Alia Bhatt maintains her svelte figure
Amazing! Here’s how Alia Bhatt maintains her svelte figure
Latest Video