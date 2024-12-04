Imlie Reunion: Mayuri Deshmukh, Ritu Choudhary and others unite with Sumbul Touqeer Khan for this special reason

Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and it's among the top ten shows when it comes to the ratings. Now the old cast of the show united with Sumbul for her EID celebrations.
Mayuri Deshmukh, Ritu Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well when it comes to the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a while ago.

Instantly when the show had just started Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh were the leads of the show.

Post that the show has taken three generation leaps and still is successful and has good TRPs and was among the top three shows when it came to the ratings.

When the shoot had started all the actors in the show has become household names and were loved by the audience.

One of the reasons the fans loved watching them was the camaraderie and friendship that the actors shared among themselves which reflected in their performance that it looked so real.

After leaving the show the actors still continued to be good friends and they kept meeting and shared the photos on social media.

Yesterday was the festival of EID and Sumbul had called the cast of Imlie for the celebration.

Mayuri Deshmukh, Ritu Choudhary, Rajshri Rani, Gaurav Mukesh Jain etc had joined the celebrations at Sumbul's house.

They had a good fun time and relived the good old memories of Imlie during their shooting time and much more.

The Pictures will take the fans in a nostalgic mode and will take you back to the old days of Imlie when the story was all about Imlie and Aditya.

Well, though the current cast has managed to make place in the audience's heart the fans miss watching the old cast as the first star cast is always special.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

