Imlie’s Atharva aka Karan Vohra looks ruggedly fierce in This avatar from the sets, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little bts post from the sets of the show.

We know that the family is going to be in trouble with some goons who attack them and Atharva and Imlie try to fight them off.

Now, Atharva aka Karan is seen holding a gun in these stills from the sets, looking ruggedly handsome and we are sure he has a great aim, if he is aiming to win the hearts of the viewers!

Check it out!

 

 

Now, we knew of Arto’s musical prowess but seeing him in this deadly avatar, we are sure the audience must be floored!

What did you think of this new avatar of Arto?

Also, we see that Imlie is going to get hurt at the hands of the goons, we can’t help but think if Atharva’s new avatar was a reaction to Imlie getting hurt!

What do you think?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, Chini tries hard to regain Atharva’s trust by making him jealous.

So Chini makes a grand scheme, as suggested by Choti Maa, to make Atharva beg for forgiveness for humiliating her. Chini proposes to Abhishek to make Atharva jealous as he sees her in someone else’s arms.

Chini's plan to make Atharva jealous and go back to her gets ruined when Athrava proposes to Imlie instead. Imlie and Atharva's romance takes a new turn as Chini is now running behind Atharva, meanwhile he resolves to earn Imlie's trust and love.

