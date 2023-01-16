Imlie’s Chini and Imlie share a really TWISTED bond and here’s why we think so

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini to trap Abhishek, claims he has an illicit affair so as to cancel the wedding?

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

Recently, we came across a little bts post from the sets of the show.

Megha Chakraborty is seen with her on-screen sister Chini aka Seerat Kapoor and they got together for a hilarious depiction of their reel life and mocked their bond.

We know that while Chini is trying to create hell for Imlie and snatch away Atharva again, Imlie isn’t taking a strong action to cut Chini out of her life.

We absolutely loved the bold take of the actresses on their on-screen bond!

Check out the fun video!

What do you think of their bond?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, we see that Imlie has accepted Atharva’s friendship and he has promised to never hurt her again. Recently, Imlie and her family, along with Chini were held hostage when they were shopping and Arto risked his life to save Imlie.

Chini was under the impression that Atharva came in for her but he makes it very clear, that he is there for Imlie and his mother. He then gets into a scuffle with the goon and Imlie gets shocked. He is wild with worry seeing Imlie hurt.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini plays another game with Atharva

