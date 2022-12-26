Imlie’s Devika Rana aka Chaitrali Gupte captures Sleeping-Beauty on the sets of the show

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands third on ratings. The audience seems to be loving the new star cast and fresh plot of the show. And not just that, we know how much our viewers enjoy watching some off-camera banter that goes on, on the sets of the show.

It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows and gathering little tidbits from the lives of our favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little clip from the sets of Imlie.

Chaitrali Gupte has captured Saumya Saraswat, sleeping on the sets and captioned it hilariously!

Check it out!

We are so glad that the stars of Imlie share such great bonds off camera too!

Meanwhile on Imlie, Devika takes a stand for Imlie as Shivani and Keya taunt her for coming back. Rudra later gains consciousness. The doctor asks him to take utmost care and Devika asks him to eat something first. He says he will eat if Imlie feeds him with her own hands.

Later, Imlie takes some healthy food for Rudra and the two have a heartfelt conversation. Atharva witnesses all this from afar and feels happy seeing Imlie take care of Rudra. Imlie says she is there now but she will have to leave the house because that house has the memories of the worst betrayal.

