Imlie: SAD! Fahman Khan wraps up shoot on the show; Sumbul Touqeer shares a glimpse

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan became a household name for her role Imlie in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie. This show brought immediate recognition to the titular character's actress at such a young age.

One of the newest bahus on tiny screens, Sumbul has not only established her talent as an actor but also fully lived up to her part. Fahmaan Khan is also winning over hearts with his incredible performance.

The on-screen relationship between Fahmaan and Sumbul has delighted the audience. We are all aware of the strong friendship that Sumbul and Fahmaan have formed while working on Imlie.

In fact, numerous rumours suggest that Sumbul and Fahmaan are dating. The viewers like their off-screen friendship despite neither of them has confirmed anything as of yet.

The show is set to take a leap and a few cast members will be leaving the show as the plot will have new characters. With Fahman Khan leaving, fans were quite upset as they love the chemistry of Imlie and Aryan together.

Recently, Sumbul Touqeer took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the two together after they wrapped up the shoot for Fahman Khan saying “bas...yahin tak”

Check out the click here:

Fahman even reposted this saying “phir milenge kabhi unhi galiyon mein”. The fans sure will miss them and their chemistry on-screen.

The show is all set with new characters and fresh plot post leap.

