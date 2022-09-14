Imlie: SAD! Fahman Khan wraps up shoot on the show; Sumbul Touqeer shares a glimpse

We are all aware of the strong friendship that Sumbul and Fahmaan have formed while working on Imlie. The two share a great bond off-screen as well. The two were recently spending some quality time together. Find out more here.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 15:59
Imlie: SAD! Fahman Khan wraps up shoot on the show; Sumbul Touqeer shares a glimpse

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan became a household name for her role Imlie in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie. This show brought immediate recognition to the titular character's actress at such a young age.

One of the newest bahus on tiny screens, Sumbul has not only established her talent as an actor but also fully lived up to her part. Fahmaan Khan is also winning over hearts with his incredible performance.

The on-screen relationship between Fahmaan and Sumbul has delighted the audience. We are all aware of the strong friendship that Sumbul and Fahmaan have formed while working on Imlie.

In fact, numerous rumours suggest that Sumbul and Fahmaan are dating. The viewers like their off-screen friendship despite neither of them has confirmed anything as of yet.

ALSO READ:Imlie : Lovely! Fans share the new look of Imlie post leap in the show

The show is set to take a leap and a few cast members will be leaving the show as the plot will have new characters. With Fahman Khan leaving, fans were quite upset as they love the chemistry of Imlie and Aryan together.

Recently, Sumbul Touqeer took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the two together after they wrapped up the shoot for Fahman Khan saying “bas...yahin tak”

Check out the click here:

Fahman even reposted this saying “phir milenge kabhi unhi galiyon mein”. The fans sure will miss them and their chemistry on-screen.

The show is all set with new characters and fresh plot post leap.

ALSO READ:Imlie : Lovely! Fans share the new look of Imlie post leap in the show

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Imlie Aryan Cheeni Malini Star Plus TellyChakkar leap Sumbul Touqeer Fahman Khan Manasvi Vashist Mayuri Deshmukh Arylie Saumya Saraswat Imlie 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 15:59

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ishwak Singh back to playing Vikram Sarabhai in 'Rocket Boys' Season 2
MUMBAI:  'Paatal Lok' actor Ishwak Singh, who will be reprising his character of physicist Dr Vikram Sarabhai in the...
Prime Video Announces its First Indian Amazon Original Movie Maja Ma Premiering Worldwide on 6 October
MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most-loved entertainment hub, today announced the global premiere of its first Indian...
From Barkha Singh to Kusha Kapila: Influencers who made their mark in Bollywood
MUMBAI: Social Media over the years have gathered a wide range of audiences, providing its viewers with various content...
Jacqueline Fernandez joins probe in Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case
MUMBAI: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police to join the investigation in connection with the Rs 200 crore...
AWW! Shehnaaz Gill reminded Pankaj Tripathi of Siddharth Shukla
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name these days. Ever since she did Big Boss, people have showered her...
Imlie: SAD! Fahman Khan wraps up shoot on the show; Sumbul Touqeer shares a glimpse
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan became a household name for her role Imlie in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie. This...
Recent Stories
Social Media
From Barkha Singh to Kusha Kapila: Influencers who made their mark in Bollywood
Latest Video