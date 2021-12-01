Imlie : Shocking! Aditya and Imlie get divorced, Malini’s plan gets successful

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Sumbul, and Gashmeer, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Viewers like the banter between Imlie, Aditya, and Mayuri, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

These days the storyline is focussing on Imlie’s new job and how Aditya is helping her, though the two are still at loggerheads and don’t get along.

In the new promo Aditya will decide to divorce Imlie as he feels that there is nothing left in his life.

We have seen how Malini has been instigating Aditya against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and he, unfortunately, has believed that there could be something brewing between the two.

He does decide to end the marriage and tells Imlie that if their love is over between them then the two should end this marriage and he needs a divorce as he will be giving all his child’s rights to Malini and tells her to sign the paper and Imlie signs the paper.

This will end the marriage between Aditya and Imlie and thus it will be interesting to see when Aditya gets to know the truth will he regret his decision.

