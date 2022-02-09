Imlie : Shocking! Check out what the stars of Imlie are up to behind the scenes

Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and now, we bring to you an insight into what the stars are up to on the sets of Imlie.

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 18:31
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill them to seek revenge. These days, the storyline focuses on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But, Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

One of the reasons, why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and the friendship that the stars of the show share.

Also Read: Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship)

The off – set bond of the stars is so good that it helps the actors in their scenes on-camera.

We came across a BTS video where one can see how Sumbul ( Imlie) is having a pillow fight with Rehsham ( Preeta), and the two are seen fighting with each other in a fun way.

Fahmaan also enters the scene and he was seen throwing a pillow at Sumbul and then those two get into a fight with each other.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience loves watching all the characters on screen.

What do you think about the BTS video?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone )

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Neetu Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri Deshmukh Manasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adilie Arylie Imlie StarPlus TellyChakkar
