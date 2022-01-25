IMLIE: TOO CUTE! Sumbul aka Imlie writes a heartfelt note for Aditya aka Gashmeer Mahajani on leaving the show

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul, and Gashmeer, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

It was recently revealed that Gashmeer quit the show, he even revealed the reason for his exit and

Sumbul takes to her Instagram and shares what she has to say about Gashmeer leaving the show:

These pictures are in correct order

Well.....There’s no good bye or bye bye

We’ll do some crazy projects together in future.....INSHALLAH

See you my friend

#bunnybunny coz both of us have bunny teeth

Check out the post:

Currently, Anu will be fed up that the entire family would be worried for Aditya and will be only talking about Imlie and how would she would get back Aditya. Anu, tells Malini that here no one is bothered for her and that she should move out of here and Malini decides to leave the house. Aparna would request Malini to not leave the house as Aditya would be coming back but she leaves with her child and vouches to never come back.

