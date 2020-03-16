Imlie! What! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to star in KGF remake

Sumbul is one of the most loved actresses on television and she has a lot of fan following. Now the fan clubs are saying that she can star in a KGF remake.

 

Sumbul

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the main lead in the show. The actress has become a household name.

Her acting chops are praised by the audience and they feel that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity.

The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show.

The fans love to see her pair with Fahmaan and they love their chemistry and have termed them as one of the most loved on-screen couples.

The actress has shown her versatility in the show and she is best in emoting emotion and action scenes.

( Also read: Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.

The actress has many fan clubs dedicated to her and one of the fan clubs shared a video where Sumbul is seen doing some stunts and that’s why they felt that she could be part of KGF chapter three.

The fans feel with the kind of stunts and action scenes she does in the show she can easily be cast in the KGF remake.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul is a very talented actress and the fans would love to watch her in movies someday.

Would you like to see Sumbul in the movie?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship


 

