Imlie : Wow! Check out the BTS video of Aryan and Imlie while rehearsing for a dance, Fahmaan says “ I am back to dancing after a decade, had fun shooting"

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Sumbul, and Gashmeer, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names. Viewers like the banter between Imlie, Aditya, and Mayuri, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

These days, the storyline is focusing on Aditya being kidnapped by a terrorist and how Imlie and Aryan are trying to save him.

With the entry of Aryan the entire story has been shifted and now the romance seems to begin between Imlie and Aryan.

In previous episodes we had seen how Imlie and Aryan shared a dance together and now we came across a BTS video where one can see how Imlie and Aryan are rehearsing for the song and the hard work put behind the song as seen in the video.

(ALSO READ : Imlie: Wow! Aparna is confident that Imlie would bring back Aditya safe and sound )

Fahmaan also posted about the song and said that “I got back to dancing after almost a decade. Not sure why I didn't do it for this long but I surely realized I was rusty. Parrrr maza aa gaya. I think I opened up as we went on with the choreography of this. Thank you Rahul Mallah”

As much as the audience has liked the chemistry between Aditya and Imlie it's good they are slowly liking the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

Well, there is no doubt that the actors put in a lot of effort to get the scene right and that can be seen in this BTS video.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.