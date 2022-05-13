Imlie: Wow! Check out the intimate moments between Aryan and Imlie; their chemistry sets the screen on fire

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days, the storyline is focusing on how Imlie is trying to bring Sundar and Arpita together. But Aryan is against this. He is against the proposal as he feels that Sundar is not right for his sister.

The audience loves the chemistry between Imlie and Aryan, and they are considered as one of the most iconic pairs on television. In no time, her love story with Aditya was replaced by that with Aryan.

These days, the audience is enjoying the romance between Imlie and Aryan, and as per the new promo of the show, Imlie will get pregnant. But Aryan will leave her.

As we know, the show and the actors have a massive fan following. They have many fan clubs dedicated to them.

A fan shared a video of Aryan and Imlie’s romantic moments. They have great chemistry, and their romance is mesmerizing. They feel that the couple might be dating in real life as their on-screen love looks so real.

Well, there is no doubt that Imlie and Aryan make a great pair.

