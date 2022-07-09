Imlie : Wow! Fans praise Fahmaan Khan for his performance in the latest episode says “ What a brilliant actor you are for today’s performance you deserve a standing ovation one of the finest actors of television”

Fahmaan’s latest act on today’s episode has been praised by the fans as his performance was hear touching and the fans fell that he deserved an award for it.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 17:04
Imlie : Wow! Fans praise Fahmaan Khan for his performance in the latest episode says “ What a brilliant actor you are for today’

MUMBAI :  Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The audience loves the romance between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on-screen.

Fahmaan Khan who essays the role of Aryan is loved by the audience and the fans, and he has become a household name today.

But Fahmaan did get the recognition and fame that he has gained today through a lot of struggles before he made a name for himself.

The actor has a massive fan following and many fan clubs are dedicated to him.
Today he is considered one of the most talented actors of television.

In today’s episode, we did see how Imlie was pushed out of the Rathore house and we did see how Aryan broke down and he couldn’t bare the separation.

ALSO READ OMG! Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh prepare a special dish on the sets of Imlie; there is a Teeny-CHEENI twist to it

The way he has emoted the scene the fans are going gaga over it and are saying that he is one of the most talented actors on television and he should be getting an award for this performance.

The fans have been touched by the way he has acted and has said that he should be given an award for this performance.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan Khan is one of the most talented and loved actors on television.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ –  Kya Baat Hai! Check out Fahmaan Khan’s special gesture for Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Neetu Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri Deshmukh Manasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adilie Arylie Imlie StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 17:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Oh No! Meet Hooda takes a big responsibility, Barfi Devi to plan against her
MUMBAI : In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Harphoul Mohini: Nostalgic! Harphoul and Mohini get lost in the memory lane
MUMBAI : Colors' show Harphoul Mohini kickstarted a few months ago. The show stars Shagun Sharma and Zebby Singh in the...
SHOCKING! Uorfi Javed on her bond with ex-beau Paras Kalnawat: We are not friends anymore
MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is all over the news ever since her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT season one. She was the first...
WOAH! From shopping spree to list of functions, here is what you have to know about Ajooni actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba’s wedding
MUMBAI : Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim is all set to wed this winter. The wedding preparations...
SURPRISING! THIS is how Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey actress Yesha Rughani was discovered
MUMBAI :  Yesha Rughani is an actress known for her recent portrayal of the character Gungun in the Star plus show...
Pishachini: Woah! Pavitra makes a promise, Rani becomes suspicious
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s new show Pishachini has created a lot of buzz among the fans. The show is based in the quaint town...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Bollywood actress Radhika Apte reveals she had to do THIS for a film audition, Scroll down to know more
Shocking! Bollywood actress Radhika Apte reveals she had to do THIS for a film audition, Scroll down to know more
Latest Video