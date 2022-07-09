Imlie : Wow! Fans praise Fahmaan Khan for his performance in the latest episode says “ What a brilliant actor you are for today’s performance you deserve a standing ovation one of the finest actors of television”

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The audience loves the romance between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on-screen.

Fahmaan Khan who essays the role of Aryan is loved by the audience and the fans, and he has become a household name today.

But Fahmaan did get the recognition and fame that he has gained today through a lot of struggles before he made a name for himself.

The actor has a massive fan following and many fan clubs are dedicated to him.

Today he is considered one of the most talented actors of television.

In today’s episode, we did see how Imlie was pushed out of the Rathore house and we did see how Aryan broke down and he couldn’t bare the separation.

The way he has emoted the scene the fans are going gaga over it and are saying that he is one of the most talented actors on television and he should be getting an award for this performance.

The fans have been touched by the way he has acted and has said that he should be given an award for this performance.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan Khan is one of the most talented and loved actors on television.

