Imlie: Wow! Fans praise Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan as they do a stunt without a harness

Fahmaan and Sumbul are the two most loved actors, and now one of the fan clubs showed the hard work that the actors put in while they shoot for the show.

SUMBUL-FAHMAAN

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days, the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

These days the show’s storyline is focusing on the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill both of them to seek revenge.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen and we have also seen the new promo of Malini being back on the show.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

The show and the actors have many fans and fan clubs dedicated to them, and they shower them with a lot of love.

One of the fan clubs showed the hard work that the actors put in to shoot an episode.

The post shared by the fan club shows how they shot an action scene without the harness. The fans have said that it’s the most difficult thing to do as shooting action scenes without the harness is not a joke.

They have praised the hard work of the actors and said that no wonder the show is so successful as the actors put in so much hard work and effort.

Well, their chemistry is appreciated by the fans and they are considered one of the most loved on-screen couples.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

A post shared by mon (@fahmaanjaan)

 

