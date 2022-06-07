Imlie: Wow! Fans share a photo of how Aryan and Imlie’s love story began and how it is now

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days the show’s storyline is focusing on the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill both of them to seek revenge.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen and we have also seen the new promo of Malini being back on the show.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

The show and the actors have many fans and fan clubs dedicated to them, and they shower them with a lot of love.

One of the fan clubs shared the photos of Imlie and Aryan where they showed how their love story began and how it is now.

One can see how Imlie and Aryan are hugging and taking care of each other and even now their bond is the same and nothing has changed.

Fans say that this is the beauty of Aryan and Imlie’s love story that even after so many problems in their life there is no change and the love and the bond remained the same.

The audience has already speculated that there is something brewing between them and that is more than friendship.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan and Sumbul share great chemistry and that is seen on screen and the audience has considered them as one of the iconic on-screen couples.

