Imlie : Wow! This is how Imlie and Aryan looked post their muddy romance

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie whereas Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship.

These days the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum either she leaves her job or stays with Aryan but Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

As we have seen in the promo of the show Imlie would get pregnant and that’s when Madhav and Jyoti will play their trick and will change Aryan’s report and will say that he can’t become a father and that’s where their relationship would come to an end.

In today’s episode we did see how Jyoti tried to runin Aryan and Imlie’s date by cutting the bamboo of the setup and now Imlie fell into the pool of mud and she felt unconscious and we saw how Aryan saves her and pleads her to come back to conscious.

(ALSO READ :Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Aditya to get jealous and angry as he will get to witness Imlie getting married to Aryan

Post the shoot both Sumbul and Fahmaan shared BTS pictures from the shoot where they look drenched into the muddy water.

Sumbul shared the photos of the show and captioned it saying “Post kichad romance” and Fahmaan commented saying “So much fun”

The pictures show the chemistry and camaraderie that they share and this sequence is loved by one and all.

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul and Fahmaan make an amazing pair and the audience love to watch their chemistry.

The fans are excited to see the track as they love the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read ; JEALOUSY! Imlie: Imlie stopped by Aryan to take a step towards Aditya