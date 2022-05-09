Imlie : Wow! This is how Sumbul Touqeer Khan celebrated her close friend Fahmaan Khan’s birthday

Yesterday the team of Imlie celebrated Fahmaan’s birthday and now, we came across a few videos where one can see how the team and Sumbul celebrated Fahmaan’s birthday.

Imlie : Wow! This is how Sumbul Touqeer Khan celebrated her close friend Fahmaan Khan’s birthday

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill them to seek revenge. These days, the storyline focuses on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But, Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent in whatever they do.

There have been many rumours doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The reason why Aryan and Imlie’s scenes look so real is because of their bond and friendship off-screen.

We had earlier reported that the show is going for a leap and the stars of the show would no longer be part of the show post leap and a completely new star cast will be entering.

Yesterday Fahmaan Khan celebrated his birthday and Sumbul was seen partying and dancing on his day.

We came across a video where one can see how Sumbul is seeing partying and having a good time.

In another video, we can also see how Sumbul is trying to feed Fahmaan a piece of cake and also manages to smear the cake on his face as he tries to save himself.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans love to watch Sumbul and Fahmaan together and no wonder they are considered one of the most loved couples on television.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video