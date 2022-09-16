Imlie: Wow! Megha Chakraborty is all set to be a game changer as Imlie’s daughter in the show, as she hops on board!

MUMBAI: Television lovers will tell you how much the show Imlie has become a part of their life. Its characters are so relatable, performances are excellent and the storyline is gripping. The show has made a place in the hearts of viewers of all ages.

It might have come as a shocker that the current track of the show is coming to an end and it is going to take a whopping 20 years leap. The infectious chemistry of Aryan and Imlie is one of the things that was noteworthy and loved by the audiences.

The forthcoming episodes will see talented Television actress Megha Chakraborty of Krishna Chali London fame, who will soon come on board the show as Imlie’s daughter. Fans are super curious to see how the actress will carry the amazing storyline of the drama show forward.

While talking to a news portal, Megha shared how she feels about bagging the show. She said, “It is exciting to be a part of such a big show and a wonderful team. 'Imlie' has made a place for itself in everyone's hearts, and I will continue to deliver the best to our fans and audience. You'll have to wait and watch how my character's journey begins. It's been a blessing for me.”

The gorgeous actress of Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par further said, "Imlie' has become a huge part of my life already, and I hope the audience will enjoy this new beginning.”

Megha has a huge fan following and her performances in every project she takes up have been loved by audiences. Her entry into Imlie will be a point of focus, since the show’s fans have high expectations from the star cast.

Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Mayuri Deshmukh and Gashmeer Mahajani.

