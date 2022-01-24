Imlie : Wow! Producer Gul Khan promises the biggest twist in the serial

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Sumbul, and Gashmeer, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names. Viewers like the banter between Imlie, Aditya, and Mayuri, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

Along with the main star cast they have also loved the entry of Fahmaan Khan as Aryan and is beginning to love his chemistry with Imlie.

As we all that Gashmeer aka Aditya is quitting the show and soon Manasvi Vashist will be replacing him as Aditya.

Gashmeer has been associated with the show since the beginning and the fans will be missing him on the show.

These days the story is revolving around Aryan and Imlie and now the show is going to see a huge twist in the serial.

Now Gul Khan as a message for the fans for the show where she has said “Imlie fans will be in for a ride as we have some of the most exciting twists coming up for them over the next couple of days. The fate of a major character will hang in the balance”

Imlie these days as an interesting track as Aditya is captured by Atank and Aryan and Imlie do rescue them but become victims of a bomb blast scene and post that all three are missing from the show.

It will be interesting to see what would be the biggest twist in the show and where have the three characters disappeared.

