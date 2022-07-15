Imlie: Wow! Sumbul Touqeer Khan bonds with THIS special person on the sets and it’s not Fahmaan Khan

Imlie bonds with a special person on the sets of the show and the two share a good bond with each other.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 18:10
Imlie: Wow! Sumbul Touqeer Khan bonds with THIS special person on the sets and it’s not Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days, the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

These days the show’s storyline is focusing on the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill both of them to seek revenge.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen and we have also seen the new promo of Malini being back on the show.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 per cent into whatever they do.

Also Read - Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship)

The show and the actors have many fans and fan clubs dedicated to them, and they shower them with a lot of love.

Now the track is focussing on how Imlie is taking care of Malini’s child and how she and Aryan would get separated.

One of the fan clubs shared a video where Sumbul aka Imlie is seen bonding with the little kid and they have developed a special bond.

She is seen taking care of the child and protecting her from the sun and the fans have loved their bond.

Well, their chemistry is appreciated by the fans and they are considered one of the most loved on-screen couples.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also read: Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship)

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Neetu Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri Deshmukh Manasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adilie Arylie Imlie StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
10
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/15/2022 - 18:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'My elder son is definitely preparing himself to become an actor' Sudhanshu Pandey on his sons' Career Plans, his love story and more
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
BFF GOALS! Imlie and Banni have turned INSEPARABLE in no time; Here's why
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-list production houses in the entertainment industry. Also Read:...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Major Twist! Yuvraj’s plan fails, Kabir is still determined to marry Katha
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for some amazing shows and are once again coming with another show...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Baa to meet Choti Anu in the Kapadia mansion; is this some foreboding for further drama?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Exclusive! There was a point in my life where my look became my enemy: Gautam Vig aka Surya Seth
MUMBAI: Gautam Vig is one of the most talented actors in Indian television. He has worked in several television shows...
Pandya Store: What! Krish is intent on marrying Kirti, threatens to elope with her
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Shanaya
Wow! Shanaya Kapoor is a FITNESS FREAK and these pictures are the PROOF
Latest Video