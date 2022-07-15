Imlie: Wow! Sumbul Touqeer Khan bonds with THIS special person on the sets and it’s not Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days, the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

These days the show’s storyline is focusing on the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill both of them to seek revenge.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen and we have also seen the new promo of Malini being back on the show.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 per cent into whatever they do.

The show and the actors have many fans and fan clubs dedicated to them, and they shower them with a lot of love.

Now the track is focussing on how Imlie is taking care of Malini’s child and how she and Aryan would get separated.

One of the fan clubs shared a video where Sumbul aka Imlie is seen bonding with the little kid and they have developed a special bond.

She is seen taking care of the child and protecting her from the sun and the fans have loved their bond.

Well, their chemistry is appreciated by the fans and they are considered one of the most loved on-screen couples.

