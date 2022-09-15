Imlie: WOW! Sumbul Touqeer's special message for Fahmaan Khan as he wraps up his shoot for the show

MUMBAI : Sumbul Touqeer Khan became a well-known name due to her portrayal as Imlie on Star Plus’ Imlie. At such a young age, the actress who played the show's titular character gained fame.

Sumbul, one of the newest bahus on small screens, has not only proven her acting ability but also totally embodied her role. Likewise, Fahmaan Khan is capturing people's hearts with his outstanding performance.

The show is now all set for a leap and a few cast members won’t be a part of the show post the leap, one of them being Fahman Khan. He recently wrapped up his shoot for the show and fans have been expressing their sadness about not being able to watch the chemistry of Imlie and Aryan on–screen.

The audience has enjoyed seeing Fahmaan and Sumbul's on-screen romance. The close bond that Sumbul and Fahmaan have developed while working on Imlie is known to us all.

In reality, there are a lot of rumours that Sumbul and Fahmaan are seeing each other. Despite neither of them has officially announced anything as of yet, the viewers seem to enjoy their off-screen camaraderie.

Sumbul shared a special message for Fahman post his wrap of the shoot. She wrote “Phir milenge akadbagghe. Tumhri jungle”

People sure are going to miss watching them together on screen but are also excited for a fresh plot and new characters.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.