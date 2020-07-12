IMM2: What made Vishal and Rrahul go all praises for co-star Helly Shah?

MUMBAI: Colors is all set to present the second season of Ishq Mein Marjawan and fans can't contain their excitement. The show will see Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir in the lead roles.

The show has already created a lot of buzz and fans are extremely excited about it. Ishq Mein Marjawan's first season which starred Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani and Aalisha Panwar in the lead roles was a huge hit among the viewers. Hence, fans have a lot of expectations from season 2.

During an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Vishal and Rrahul got candid about their characters and their experiences of working with each other.

Vishal who is teaming up with Helly for the first time is all praises for the actress. The Veera actor revealed that he was in awe of Helly's professionalism. Vishal said that he was stunned to see how Helly aced a crying scene so beautifully. The actor also thought she was extremely prepared.

Meanwhile, spilling beans on the same, Rrahul was all praises for Helly's beauty. He said that she is such a pretty girl. The actor revealed that Helly is extremely hard-working and is willing to give everything to each and every shot.

Well, it seems Helly is spreading her charm on both her co-stars and they are simply impressed by it.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 will premiere on 13th July on Colors.

