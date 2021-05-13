Important to maintain balance between professional and personal life, says Hrishikesh Pandey on mental health

MUMBAI: Hrishikesh Pandey, who is currently seen in the show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", says for a happy, peaceful living it is imperative to manage and enjoy both personal and professional life.

The "CID" fame actor believes mental health is crucial not only for an actor but for anyone and everyone and if one is stable and balanced mentally they can give their 100 percent in whatever they do in terms of work.

He says almost 90 percent people give importance to physicality and disregard mental health because our industry is disoriented its not the industry it used to be.

"A lot of people don’t like to talk about it (mental health) they feel if they talk about this they’ll spoil relations with people, who they’re working wirh. Rather I feel we need to make sure that we create a better atmosphere for our coming generation of actors, technicians, director and others," Hrishikesh says.

He further said for a happy stress free life, it is essential to maintain a fine balance between professional and personal life, besides doing meditation.

Citing example of how police officers work round-the-clock, Hrishikesh thinks they’re all under stress because of their working hours.

"It is important for a person to work and take rest, be with their family and closed ones. Why’re we getting into depression? Because the reason is we’re working, we have no timing, no schedule, we’re taking a lot of stress," he says, adding it is necessary to communicate and confide in somebody when such situation arises.

According to Hrishikesh, a lot of people are living an artificial life which they’re living for others to show - 'this is what I am', 'this is who I am'.

He says what's more important is we live life for ourselves, for our families, close ones and not for people to show we are happy.

Talking about the suicide cases in the industry due to depression, lack of opportunities or abusive relationships, Hrishikesh thinks one should not carry forward this kind of a relationship.

"In any relationship it is important that you respect, care for each other and give them space. You need to come out of that relationship which is abusive. So as long as you’re balanced in your life, you meditate it helps because lot of people in stress lose temper, do wrong things. And when you’re calm, you’re not into all this, there is no depression and you rather live a better life," he signs off.