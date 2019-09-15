Impossible to say no to shows like 'Naagin': Angad Hasija

Actor Angad Hasija has shown interest in supernatural shows. He says it's impossible to say no to shows such as "Daayan" and "Naagin".

Talking about supernatural shows, he said: "Right now, these shows are going strong and so, it's impossible to say no to shows such as 'Daayan' and 'Naagin'. People are liking these shows. So, I can't say no to such shows and whenever I will get the opportunity, I will work on them. Also, I have never done these type of shows. I would love to do them."

Meanwhile, Angad has done three seasons of the web series "Ishq Aaj Kal".

"The experience was very good and different as the shoot was done in real locations. I enjoyed a lot with my co-actors as I bonded with them. In fact, everyone enjoyed a lot which made the experience very good," he said.

Source: IANS