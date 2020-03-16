Impressive! Anupamaa: Namaste America: Rupali, Sudhanshu, Baa, Moti Baa, and Ritika stun everyone with their looks

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 20:56
Impressive! Anupamaa: Namaste America: Rupali, Sudhanshu, Baa, Moti Baa, and Ritika stun everyone with their looks

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.  

Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. The producers are here with ‘Anupama: Namaste America’ to show another side of Anupama’s life.

Also read: AWESOME! Check out the cute nok jhok of Anupamaa and Baa in Aanupamaa: Namaste America

This prequel will focus on the life of Anupama seventeen years ago, when she got an opportunity to go to America but couldn't.

Now, check out the looks of the star cast of Anupamaa: Namaste America.

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa is alluring in her simple look, which is quite in line with the era shown in the serial. She wears puffed blouses and sari, which were in trend during that era.

Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj's attitude towards Anupamaa is the same, but his looks are different. He has a moustache and follows a very basic hairstyle. Overall, his look is quite relatable to a normal, middle-class man who is struggling hard for the well-being of his family members. He is seen wearing checked shirts and pants and dons the look of a mature businessman.

Sarita Joshi aka Moti Baa’s cotton saris and simple look and positive attitude showcase a new thinking.

Also read: Anupama Namaste America: What! Vanraj to sabotage Anupama’s dream to go to America

Alpana Buch aka Baa leaves no stone unturned to give Anupama sarcastic replies. Her look is quite modernized with loosely tied single braids (it seems she was inspired by Rekha, Jaya Prada, or Sridevi).

Arvind Vaidya aka Bapuji looks super energetic. In the TV version, he is more of a friend to all.

Puja Banerjee aka Ritika plays the role of Vanraj’s first love interest. Her bold look is quite relatable because her character has somehow managed to steal Vanraj’s heart She is hot, fashionable, and quite confident as compared to Anupamaa.

Dolly, Paritosh, and Samar: Well, they are all young school- and college goers, so they all look cute.

Anuj Kapadia and Mamaji are likely to make an entry soon in the Anupamaa: Namaste America.

Well, do you like their looks? Do let your views.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupama Anuj Vanraj Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Pandey Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Production Disney Hotstar Alpana Buch Sarita Joshi Anupamaa Namaste America TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 20:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Awesome! Tejasswi Prakash celebrates Iftari with these special gang, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Naagin 6 has turned into a major hit amongst...
Sirf Tum: Lovely! Suhani confesses her love to Ranveer and is ready to break all barriers
MUMBAI: Colors' TV popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns in the...
Swaran Ghar: What! Kiran and Nimmo’s plan against Swaran and Ajit
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
WOW! Sanaya Irani has a fabulous collection of one-piece outfits; Check out her sexy pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Impressive! Anupamaa: Namaste America: Rupali, Sudhanshu, Baa, Moti Baa, and Ritika stun everyone with their looks
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on...
Spy Bahu: Oh No! Sejal blames the Nanda family for Sohail’s death while Yohan carries out his mission
MUMBAI: 'Spy Bahu', which airs on Colors, is filled with suspense, drama, and thrill. Sejal is shown as a naive girl,...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! "A thread of poetry which connects Chandra and Daulat, also the amazingly written characters" Amruta Khanvilkar on th
Exclusive! The thread of poetry that connects Chandra and Daulat and the amazingly written characters are the USPs: Amruta Khanvilkar on the movie Chandramukhi
Latest Video