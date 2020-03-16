Impressive! Anupamaa: Namaste America: Rupali, Sudhanshu, Baa, Moti Baa, and Ritika stun everyone with their looks

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.

Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. The producers are here with ‘Anupama: Namaste America’ to show another side of Anupama’s life.

Also read: AWESOME! Check out the cute nok jhok of Anupamaa and Baa in Aanupamaa: Namaste America

This prequel will focus on the life of Anupama seventeen years ago, when she got an opportunity to go to America but couldn't.

Now, check out the looks of the star cast of Anupamaa: Namaste America.

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa is alluring in her simple look, which is quite in line with the era shown in the serial. She wears puffed blouses and sari, which were in trend during that era.

Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj's attitude towards Anupamaa is the same, but his looks are different. He has a moustache and follows a very basic hairstyle. Overall, his look is quite relatable to a normal, middle-class man who is struggling hard for the well-being of his family members. He is seen wearing checked shirts and pants and dons the look of a mature businessman.

Sarita Joshi aka Moti Baa’s cotton saris and simple look and positive attitude showcase a new thinking.

Also read: Anupama Namaste America: What! Vanraj to sabotage Anupama’s dream to go to America

Alpana Buch aka Baa leaves no stone unturned to give Anupama sarcastic replies. Her look is quite modernized with loosely tied single braids (it seems she was inspired by Rekha, Jaya Prada, or Sridevi).

Arvind Vaidya aka Bapuji looks super energetic. In the TV version, he is more of a friend to all.

Puja Banerjee aka Ritika plays the role of Vanraj’s first love interest. Her bold look is quite relatable because her character has somehow managed to steal Vanraj’s heart She is hot, fashionable, and quite confident as compared to Anupamaa.

Dolly, Paritosh, and Samar: Well, they are all young school- and college goers, so they all look cute.

Anuj Kapadia and Mamaji are likely to make an entry soon in the Anupamaa: Namaste America.

Well, do you like their looks? Do let your views.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.