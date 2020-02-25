Imran Khan and Parvati Sehgal shoot for &TV’s Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: &TV’s Laal Ishq which has been entertaining viewers with spine-chilling episodes will soon narrate a story featuring TV actors Imran Khan and Parvati Sehgal.

As per the plot, Lalit (Imran) and Suman (Parvati) will play a couple. They return to their ancestor’s village after 20 years and purchase a haunting “Pahadi Haweli”. Next day, when Lalit opens his grandfather’s sweets shop, no one likes his sweets.

Marichika (ghost) takes advantage of this situation and manipulates Lalit to sell her magical sweets. It will be interesting to see if Lalit falls into her trap.

Imran has been part of TV shows like Beyhadh, Beintehaa, Naagin and Parvati had featured in shows like Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Gustakh Dil, Doli Armaano Ki amongst others.

The actors are shooting for this episode today and it is expected telecast in coming days.

