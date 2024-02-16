Incredible! Chhavi Mittal shares inspirational video detailing her journey to recovery from cancer; Says 'Meet CHHAVI 5.0'

MUMBAI: Chhavi Mittal has demonstrated what a brave victory over breast cancer looks like. Since recovering from the disease, the actress has taken advantage of every opportunity to regain her physical strength and pace of life. Chhavi continues to send health updates to her social media followers. This time, the Krishnadasi celebrity has shared a lovely video to inspire others.

(Also read: INTERESTING: Chhavi Mittal resumes shooting post her breast cancer surgery; says, “The smoother the transitions, the easier cheat shots look”)

Chhavi Mittal recently uploaded a video of her progress after undergoing breast cancer surgery. In the essay, she discussed her path back to normal life and returning to the gym. This video expresses, “This was Day 22 of me defeating Cancer, This was all I could do in the gym. My body weight hit an all-time low of 49 kg.”

Chhavi claimed that she came back stronger compared to before after the sickness, “But I endured everything with a smile. THIS! Is me today. 22 months post the surgery. I'm 58 kg now And I'm CHHAVI 5.0. I cdn't have reached here without a lot of...Dedication Will power Discipline some battles And the worst of these battles are the ones that are physical. Coz you'll find a shoulder to cry on, on a bad day. But NOBODY can endure the pain that u go through. That's a lone battle. And I', CONQUERING it ONE DAY AT A TIME.”

The brief video clip shows Chhavi working out at the gym and working hard to maintain a solid physique and bodily strength. The Krishnadasi fame captioned the post, "Some, make u so much more beautiful. I will never let the scars on my soul heal, coz they make me stronger each day. For those who need to hear this today, if ur alone, ur blessed. Coz you’ll never depend on anyone but yourself to conquer every difficulty. Once a survivor, always a survivor."

Chhavi Mittal is surely a source of great inspiration for people who have encountered cancer or are currently dealing with it. With her effort and commitment, the actress has shown that one may experience a tremendous metamorphosis. It's no surprise that her latest social media post drew the attention of netizens.

People remarked on Chhavi's video, which showed her doing her best in the gym after breast cancer surgery. A viewer said, "Once a lioness, always a lioness sherni in true sense … lots of love sweets @chhavihussein u make all warriors proud keep going & stay blessed." A user commented, "What an amazing woman you are… where do you get so much motivation and positivity.. you deserve a BOW." Actress Abigail Jain wrote, "You go girllllll!!!!"

Chhavi Mittal, well-known for her part in Krishnadasi, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. She boldly shared her story on social media and had surgery to tackle the condition. Following surgery, the actress endured severe swelling in the damaged area, but she remained strong.

Furthermore, Mittal was diagnosed with costochondritis. Despite her obstacles, she stays positive and self-sufficient. The actress posts about her experience on social media to inspire her admirers.

(Also read: Sad! TV actress Chhavi Mittal diagnosed with breast cancer, pens down an emotional note)

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit- Pinkvilla