Incredible! Fans feel Harshad Chopda's character Abhimanyu 2.0 is a visual treat in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Here's why

MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on television the longest of all.

With their relationship, Abhimanyu and Akshara are becoming more well-known.

Harshad Chopda portrays Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathod takes on the role of Akshara.

The cast and crew are well-liked both for their on-screen work and for their camaraderie off-screen.

Even though the two families in the show don't get along on-screen, they are actually pretty close off-screen. Both families are lovely.

The show recently made a leap, and its emotional quotient has been at an all-time high. The scenes are really sombre and tragic.

Fans are expecting a box full of surprises from Abhimanyu 2.0.

He has changed to become Abhimanyu 2.0. He clearly put a lot of effort into his physique, as evidenced by the rugged, toned appearance.

Harshad, who has a reputation for being a workaholic, is meticulous and quite obsessive about his job.

The reactions of the audiences for the newer version of Abhimanyu, Abhimanyu 2.0 have been great and overwhelming.

Check out the reactions below:

The recent episodes of the show have shown picturesque locations and fans are loving how the scenes have been shot and the way the cinematography has been executed. They are anyway in love with Harshad’s acting prowess and they are gushing over how wonderful Harshad has acted in the post-leap episodes.They also sympathized with Abhimanyu as he went through a lot in the serial.

