Incredible! Ramayan Star Mayuresh Kshetramade’s transitioned from acting to building a Rs 4,000 Crore company; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: Millions of Indians are forever changed by the 1983 Doordarshan Ramayan broadcast. The beloved series gained unexpected popularity during the COVID-19 shutdown, with viewers around the country enjoying it.

In Ramayan, the story of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita was followed by the story of their sons, Luv and Kush. Uttar Ramayana, the sequel, carried on their story. In the television series, Mayuresh Kshetramade played Luv, and Swapnil Joshi played Kush.

Swapnil Joshi resumed his acting career after playing Kush in the series. He later played Shri Krishna in a serial, which helped him become well-known in Marathi films. On the other hand, Luv's actor, Mayuresh Kshetramade, decided to leave the TV and movie industry. Following his retirement from acting, Mayuresh pursued a business career and found success there.

After quitting acting, Mayuresh focused on his studies and went on to work with well-known companies. He currently lives in the US with his family and works as the CEO of Commission Junction Affiliate. Mayuresh has developed into an affluent entrepreneur with an estimated net worth. Under his direction, CJ Affiliate is reported to be pulling in $170 million (about Rs 4,000 crore) in revenue. Mayuresh is also the author of the book "Spite and Development."

When the Ramayana was shown in the 1980s, the audience saw each character as near-divine. Lord Ram was represented by Arun Govil, and Sita was portrayed by Deepika Chikhalia. A number of the series actors are still employed in the entertainment industry, although one Ramayana actor has left the industry.

Mayuresh Kshetramade, 44, began his educational career in 2020 after graduating from school. He was born in Mumbai in 1976. He studied at the University of Mumbai for a B.Sc. in Statistics and then graduated with an MA in Economics. Mayuresh decided to continue his studies and enrolled in the University of Texas in Austin to pursue an MS in Economics. He started his acting career at the age of five, but even though he was an academic, he always had a strong interest in acting.

