This Independence Day, Neeharika Roy from Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan talks about being a responsible citizen of India

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 12:10
Neeharika Roy

MUMBAI: Neeharika Roy, who essays the role of Radha in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan said, “On the occasion of Independence Day, we should always remember the courage and sacrifice of all the freedom fighters who fought for us. And we should ensure that we do not take advantage of our freedom, use it wisely, as good citizen of our country. Actually, the freedom fighters wrote a chapter on resilience and unity that continues to inspire us. As a matter of fact, we are shooting a very special episode on the occasion of Independence Day on the sets of  Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. There is an integration episode with the popular actresses Aditi Sharma(Dua from Rabb Se Hai Dua) and Nikki Sharma(Shakti from Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti), where I am dressed as  ‘Bharat Mata’. I must say, it’s altogether a different feeling to get into this avatar, which cannot be expressed in words. I am sure the audience will love the special episode. Wish you all a very  Happy Independence Day.”

 


 


 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 12:10

