India Best Dancer: When Adnan Khan entertained the judges

MUMBAI: Sony’s Tv’s dance reality show India’s best dancer is one of the best dance reality shows and it is doing extremely well for itself as it tops the TRP charts.

Every contestant on the show is amazing and what talent everyone has. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, Hip – hop, lyrical breaking, Indian classical every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora are pretty strict with the contestants and do tough judging.

The gurus of the show are the ones you have seen in super dancer chapter 1, 2 and 3, and this time they have to pull up their dance level as the competition is quite tough.

One of the strong contestants of the show is Adnan Khan who is known for his hip – hop style. He has given amazing performance along with his dance guru Sushant Khatri.

Now we came across Adnan’s audition video and how the young lad entertained the judges with his talks.

He said how two days have been very special in life as he was a trained classical dancer for two days, he learnt the dance for 2 days and he was removed also out of his house for two days.

After hearing this the judges couldn’t stop laughing and they told him he is so entertaining. He also shared details of his relationship with his father.

He also shared his thoughts about the three judges where he said that he is a fan of Terrance, and Geeta is like a mother whereas when he sees Malaika he is mesmerised and he wants to keep seeing her.

The video is very funny and a hilarious one and will leave you in splits.

Well, there is no doubt that Adnan is giving a tough competition to all the contestants and he has the potential to win the show.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, SONY TV, I LOV INDIA)