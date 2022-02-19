India Got Talent Season 9: Wow! BS Reddy‘s magic stunts leave the judges stumped’ tries a trick on Shilpa Shetty and the actress looks nervous

MUMBAI : India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote on which contestants will advance.

Season 9 of India's Got Talent is hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show are actresses Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty; rapper Badshah; and lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir.

The talent has not only shocked the judges but also the audiences and the talent on the show is commendable.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie and the friendship that the judges share on the show.

BS Reddy is one of the most talented magicians and during his audition round only he showed his versatility and the judges had seen potential in him.

We came across a video where one can see the dangerous stunts of BS Reddy where he stumps the judges.

Once see him how he slaughters a girl into two pieces and the judges are left speechless.

He will also try a magic stunt on Shilpa Shetty and the actress looked scared and nervous.

Well, the video is a scary one but will make you appreciate the hard work and the talent of the magician.

