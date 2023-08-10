India Idol 14: Must Read! Vishal Dadlani shares his incredible musical journey, “We have reached out and touched some people who…”

The composer-singer is also making waves in the TV industry as the judge of the iconic reality show Indian Idol. He gave an insight into his incredible musical journey.
Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI:  Vishal Dadlani is a name with foot tapping, fun music like Kudi Nu Nachne De, Swag Se Swaget, Dhoom Again, among many others. The composer-singer is also making waves in the TV industry as the judge of the iconic reality show Indian Idol. He gave an insight into his incredible musical journey.

Vishal said, “I’ve had nothing but fun. I mean. We were just calculating. It’s been 23 or 24 years of just fun working with a very dear friend and, you know, with various very, very dear friends, whether they are directors or whether they are singers or whether they are lyricists.” 

He added, “All of us have worked in a spirit of collaboration and we have made music that has come again. I would like to believe that we have reached out and touched some people who, you know, who listen to our songs and that means the world to me.”

He further adds, “There is incredible music being made. You know, there are composers who are doing great work and there are great songs being put out on a daily basis that people are loving wholeheartedly. So, if you choose to see, first of all, in every age there have been good songs and bad songs.”

Vishal concluded, “So similarly, from this time as well, only the good stuff will be remembered. You know, if you go back to what you call the golden age of Hindi music, the 60s and 70s, I can assure you. You can go back and from the same composers and the same singers that you consider, you know, gods today. There are songs that will shock you because they are so mediocre.”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 12:45

