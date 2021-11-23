India’s Best Dancer 2: OMG! Sunil Shetty advises his son Ahan Shetty to work with this choreographer from India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s best dancer is one of the best dance reality shows and does extremely well for itself.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, and hip hop to lyrical breaking, and Indian classical every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora are pretty strict with the contestants.

The gurus of the show are the ones you have seen in Super Dancer 1, 2, and 3, and this time, they have to up their dance level as the competition is quite tough.

After having a successful season, the show is back with season 2 and is doing pretty well.

As we all know, every weekend, celebrities do come on the show and have a good time with the contestants and the judges where they encourage the contestants to do better and give their feedback.

In the previous episode, Sunil Shetty and Karisma Kapoor had a fun time with the entire cast and crew.

We came across a video where Sunil Shetty is seen revealing that he told his son Ahan that he should be working with Tushaar Shetty.

In the video, Tushaar is seen telling Sunil Shetty how happy and honoured he feels to perform in front of him as he is his fan.

The actor in return tells him that he is so talented that he told his son Ahan that he should be working with Tusshar someday as he deserves all the success.

Tushar is overwhelmed with Sunil Shetty's words and promises to always do better in his career and hopes to make his favourite actor proud someday.

