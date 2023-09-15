On India’s Best Dancer 3, judge Geeta Kapur showered praise on Sumbul Touqeer Khan – the lead of Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/23/2023 - 20:31
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI:  This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 3 promises a blockbuster extravaganza filled with entertainment and spectacular dance moves! As the competition inches its way to the finale, the ‘toofani’ contestants – Anjali Mamgai, Samarpan Lama, Aniket Chauhan, Vipul Khandapal, Boogie LLB and Shivanshu Soni are all set to impress the entire nation and secure their place in the TOP 5. Gracing this exciting episode will be the cast of "Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon," - Sumbul Toqueer Khan, Mishkat Varma, and Anuj Sullere. 
 
On witnessing the mind-blowing dance acts of the semi-finalists, television’s rising star, Sumbul Touqeer Khan couldn’t contain her excitement and said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be here. I am an avid fan of India’s Best Dancer, and I religiously follow the show. Being a part of the Race to Finale episode has left me curious to see who will make it to the Top 5.”

She further offered a glimpse into the plot of her upcoming show, Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, revealing, “The show revolves around a heartwarming story of a simple yet determined girl from a middle-class family. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she encounters a life-altering incident, which opens her eyes to the challenges faced by the ordinary people in our country. On that fateful day, she finds her purpose in life, and she decides to be an IAS officer to break down those barriers for the common man.”

Judge Geeta Kapur showered Sumbul with praise, saying, “It’s truly remarkable to witness Sumbul’s growth as an artist. I’ve been following her journey for quite some time now, and I must say, she is not only a phenomenal actress, but also an outstanding dancer. When Sumbul dances, her passion shines through, and that’s what sets her apart. I want to extend my heartfelt wishes to all three of you, especially Sumbul, as you embark on this exciting new chapter in your lives. God bless you!”

Mishkat Varma, who shares a profound connection with dance, remarked, “India’s Best Dancer holds a special place in my heart as I like dancing as well. Moreover, my mother is a classical dancer, hence that deepens my connection with this art form. I am genuinely honoured to be a part of this show.”

Anuj Sullere recalled a remarkable instance, stating, “I recently had the privilege of watching a video of one of the contestants’ performances and within the first 10 seconds of the performance, I got goosebumps. Hats off to all the contestants for their exceptional talent!”

Don’t miss this electrifying episode of India’s Best Dancer Season 3 this Saturday – Sunday at 8 PM exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television!
 

Tellychakkar Team

About Author

Comments

