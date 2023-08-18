On India’s Best Dancer 3, Nushrratt Bharuccha shares an interesting memory about the time she worked with Contestant Vipul Khandpal

MUMBAI: Week after week, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’ has enthralled viewers with numerous dance styles and mind-blowing performances. And, this Saturday, raising the bar of entertainment, the show will take one and all down memory lane with its ‘Bachpan Special’. High on energy, dance, and lots of masti, the contestants and choreographers recreate enchanting childhood memories through their acts.

Gracing the ‘Bachpan Special’ will be the charming Nushrratt Bharuccha, who will be promoting her film ‘Akelli’ along with the star cast of the blockbuster Marathi film "Baipan Bhaari Deva" featuring Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Kulkarni, Shilpa Navalkar, Suchitra Bandekar, Deepa Parab, and Director Kedar Shinde. One of the notable moments from the episode will be the mesmerizing performance of Contestant Vipul Kandpal and choreographer Pankaj Thapa to the soul-stirring melody "Give Me Some Sunshine". Their performance will receive a standing ovation given the novel concept and the duo's unwavering dedication.

Judge Geeta Kapur, deeply moved by Vipul's performance, commented, "Vipul, whenever you're on stage, you manage to connect and convey your emotions flawlessly. As an artist, if you can't connect with your emotions, then you're not truly great in your art form. Every time you perform, it's evident that you express yourself with such clarity. Even without Pankaj being part of the act, we would have understood what you were going through, because you express it so well. Throughout this journey, if anyone has displayed such versatility, it's you, Vipul. Your performances are eagerly awaited by many, including myself, as we're curious about what you're going to present next. To me, you are a complete performer. It would truly sadden me if I don't see you in the top 3, you deserve to be there.”

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha also applauded Vipul's versatility and his growth as a dancer, underlining the significance of platforms like "India's Best Dancer 3" that allow talent to shine and explore the individual’s potential. She said,"As artists, we tend to forget the immense power we possess to bring certain issues to the forefront. It underscores the potency of cinema and its impact on society at large. Stage shows like these, with acts that convey such messages in just a few minutes, deserve applause. I would like to commend the platform and the artists who wield this power. While watching the act, I realized it wasn't just about the dance; it was about the strength, grip, and power exhibited. Vipul, I remember you from a while back when we danced together. During a shoot in Jaipur, for the song 'Saiyaa Ji,' you were part of the group and taught me the routine. You were a skilled dancer then, and now seeing your growth, you've become incredibly versatile. Sometimes, in set choreographies, we're unaware that there are talented individuals behind us with the potential to achieve much more. Vipul, all your acts showcase your versatility."

Not only this, Vipul Kandpal and Nushrratt Bharuccha will dance to the iconic song “Ik Mulaqaat”, leaving everyone in awe!

Tune into India’s Best Dancer 3 this Sunday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!