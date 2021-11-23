India’s Best Dancer Season 2 : OMG! Sunil Shetty advised his son Ahan Shetty to work with this choreographer of India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s best dancer was one of the best dance reality shows and it did extremely well for itself and topped the BARC ratings.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, Hip – hop, lyrical breaking, Indian classical every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora are pretty strict with the contestants and do tough judging.

The gurus of the show are the ones you have seen in super dancer chapter 1, 2, and 3, and this time they have to pull up their dance level as the competition is quite tough.

After having a successful season on the show is back with Season 2 and is doing pretty well.

As we all know, every weekend on the show celebrities do come on the show and have a good time with the contestants and the judges where they encourage the contestants to do better and give their feedback.

In the previous episode we have seen how Sunil Shetty and Karisma Kapoor came on the show and had a good fun time with the entire cast and crew.

We came across a video where Sunil Shetty is seen revealing that he told his son Ahan that he should be working with this choreographer on the show.

(Also Read: Haarsh Limbachiyaa quits India’s Best Dancer?- revealed! )

In the video, Tushaar Shetty is seen telling Sunil Shetty how happy and honoured he feels to have been performing in front of him as he is his idol and his fan.

Sunil Shetty in return tells him that he is so talented that he told his son Ahan that he should be working with Tusshar someday as he is very talented and deserves all the success.

Tushar is overwhelmed with Sunil Shetty's words and promises to always do better in his career and hopes to make his favourite actor proud someday.

For more news and updates of television and movies stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

(Also Read: India Best Dancer: When Adnan Khan entertained the judges )