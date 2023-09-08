India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Mahalaxmi Iyer, Shaan, Hariharan, Kavita Seth and Bikram Ghosh to grace the upcoming episode to promote their song “Yeh Desh”

The new season of India’s Best Dancer has begun. It's doing very well as it has good TRP ratings. As per sources, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Shaan, Hariharan, Kavita Seth and Bikram Ghosh will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming episode.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 18:48
INDIA'S BEST DANCER SEASON 3

MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop, and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television and the audiences have given it a thumbs up.

As per sources, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Shaan, Hariharan, Kavita Seth and Bikram Ghosh will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming episode.

It will be an Independence episode where all the contestants would dance to patriotic songs and would give a tribute to our soldiers and country.

They would also be having some fun segments with the host, the judges and the contestants of the show.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode will be an entertaining one and will leave you in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

India’s Best Dancer Geeta Kapur Terrance Lewis Malaika Arora Sony TV Sony LIV Manish Paul TellyChakkar Sonali Bendre Aruna Irani Shilpa Shetty Terence Lewis Mahalaxmi Iyer Shaan Hariharan Kavita Seth Bikram Ghosh
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 18:48

