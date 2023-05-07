India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty to grace the episode to promote her upcoming show “India’s Got Talent”

The new season of India’s Best Dancer has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up. The contestants this season are extremely talented. As per sources, Shilpa Shetty will be gracing the show to promote her upcoming show “India’s Got Talent” which will air soon on Sony TV.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/05/2023 - 14:44
India’s Best Dancer Season 3

MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television and the audience has given it a thumbs up. It’s doing pretty well at the TRP ratings. 

Also read - Geeta Kapur to 'IBD3' contestant: You weave the dance with your feet

This time, the contestants are really good and judges will be having a tough time judging them.

As per sources, Shilpa Shetty will be gracing the show to promote her upcoming show “India’s Got Talent” which will air soon on Sony TV.

This would be the first time that the actress will be coming on the show and interacting with the contestants to boost their confidence to perform well.

Well, it would be a pleasure to watch the two of the most beautiful actresses of the 90s together on stage. 

Are you excited for the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read: Geeta Kapur to 'IBD3' contestant: You weave the dance with your feet)

India’s Best Dancer Geeta Kapur Terrance Lewis Malaika Arora Sony TV Sony LIV Manish Paul TellyChakkar Sonali Bendre Aruna Irani Shilpa Shetty
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/05/2023 - 14:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
What? Twitter fans go into a frenzy over ShiVi’s exit from Pandya Store, check out their best reactions here!
MUMBAI :The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Intense! Isha and Ishaan’s past revealed, finally mother and son face each other
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Savi regrets her actions after seeing Ishaan, Isha’s emotions flow in tears
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional Damage! Savi reaches Chavan Niwas, gets hit by waves of past
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! “I would define my journey in one word ‘steady’” Barkha Bisht
MUMBAI :Actress Barkha Bisht is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting space, with her immense...
Recent Stories
Barkha Bisht
Exclusive! “I would define my journey in one word ‘steady’” Barkha Bisht
Latest Video
Related Stories
check out their best reactions here
What? Twitter fans go into a frenzy over ShiVi’s exit from Pandya Store, check out their best reactions here!
Kapil Sharma
Finally! Kapil Sharma along with his cast and crew leave for the United States Of America for their tour
Sana Khan
Congratulations! Bigg Boss season 6 contestant Sana Khan and husband Anas Saiyad blessed with a baby boy
neil
Kya Baat Hai! Neil Bhatt's emotional reunion with wife Aishwarya Sharma will melt your heart
Vanshaj
Will Yuvika be able to prove her capability as she strikes an important deal at the Mahajan office in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj?
Abrar Qazi
OMG! Abrar Qazi says goodbye to Yeh Hai Chahatein in an emotional post, says, “Now that it is over, I feel a void in me but..”! Read for Full story!