India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty to grace the episode to promote her upcoming show “India’s Got Talent”

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television and the audience has given it a thumbs up. It’s doing pretty well at the TRP ratings.

This time, the contestants are really good and judges will be having a tough time judging them.

As per sources, Shilpa Shetty will be gracing the show to promote her upcoming show “India’s Got Talent” which will air soon on Sony TV.

This would be the first time that the actress will be coming on the show and interacting with the contestants to boost their confidence to perform well.

Well, it would be a pleasure to watch the two of the most beautiful actresses of the 90s together on stage.

