India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon to grace the show to promote their upcoming serial “Baarsatein”

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop, and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television on the 8th of April, 2023 and is airing every weekend at 8 pm.

This time, the contestants are really good and judges will be having a tough time judging them.

As per sources, Baarsatein actors Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming show “Baarsatein”

It will be a “Baarish” special episode where the contestants will be performing on rain songs and will be celebrating the monsoon season.

Well, it will be an interesting episode to watch where all the contestants would be dancing in the rain.

