India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Singer Shilpa Rao to grace the show to promote her song Kaavaalaa

The new season of India’s Best Dancer has begun. It's doing very well as it has good TRP ratings. As per sources, Singer Shilpa Rao will be gracing the show where she would be promoting her song Kaavaalaa.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 12:34
India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop, and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television and the audiences have given it a thumbs up.

As per sources, Singer Shilpa Rao will be gracing the show where she would be promoting her song Kaavaalaa.

Also read - Geeta Kapur to 'IBD3' contestant: You weave the dance with your feet

She would be encouraging the contestants and would be having a fun time with the contestants, judges and host of the show.

Her song Kaavaalaa has become a range and so popular on social media and every influencer to people online is dancing to her tunes.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode will be an entertaining one and the contestants will be dancing to her song.

Are you excited to see Shilpa on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read: Geeta Kapur to 'IBD3' contestant: You weave the dance with your feet)

India’s Best Dancer Geeta Kapur Terrance Lewis Malaika Arora Sony TV Sony LIV Manish Paul TellyChakkar Sonali Bendre Aruna Irani Shilpa Shetty Shilpa Rao TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 12:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sexy! Here are the times Tanhaji actress Elakshi Gupta left netizens weak in the knees with her hotness
MUMBAI: Actress Elakshi Gupta has been winning the hearts of fans and grabbing their attention over time with her...
Did you know ! Nitin Desai was working on THIS big period series starring Gurmeet Choudhary?
MUMBAI: Nitin Chandrakant Desai was one of the most famous art directors in the Indian film industry. This morning, we...
Kya Baat Hai! Imran Khan hints at his comeback? Tells netizens, “I’ll Make it happen…”
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been out of the limelight for a long time. He is also known for keeping a low-...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Hurdles! Vinu, Samrud and Mandar become hurdles, Isha threatens the Principal
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur finally reacts on his Portugal pictures with Ananya Panday; Read on to know what he said
MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their...
Must Read! From Oscar nominated Lagaan to Devdas; Nitin Desai did art direction for these famous movies
MUMBAI: This morning, we woke up with the shocking news that art director and owner of ND Studios, Nitin Chandrakant...
Recent Stories
Elakshi Gupta
Sexy! Here are the times Tanhaji actress Elakshi Gupta left netizens weak in the knees with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manav Gohil
Exclusive! Not Manav Gohil but Mahesh Thakur has been confirmed for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next for Sony SAB!
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhinav aka Jay Soni leaves a heartwarming message for his co-stars Harshad Chopra-Pranali Rathod as he departs from the show: “ I am going, toh…”
Ajooni
Kya Baat Hai! Star Bharat’s Ajooni completes 300 episodes; Cast and Crew celebrate on set!
Karan
WOW! Karan Kundra, Avneet Kaur and more celebrities who bought luxury rides this year!
SOUNDOUS
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! I don’t like the way Aishwarya Sharma speaks, I felt it was very disrespectful and hence I kept a distance since day one - Soundous Moufakir
Gautam
Aww! Gautam Rode shares an adorable picture with his twin babies, check it out