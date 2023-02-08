India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Singer Shilpa Rao to grace the show to promote her song Kaavaalaa

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop, and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television and the audiences have given it a thumbs up.

As per sources, Singer Shilpa Rao will be gracing the show where she would be promoting her song Kaavaalaa.

She would be encouraging the contestants and would be having a fun time with the contestants, judges and host of the show.

Her song Kaavaalaa has become a range and so popular on social media and every influencer to people online is dancing to her tunes.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode will be an entertaining one and the contestants will be dancing to her song.

