India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Veteran actress Aruna Irani to grace the show

The new season of India’s Best Dancer has begun and the audience have given it a thumbs up. The contestants this season are extremely talented. As per sources, Veteran actress Aruna Irani will be coming as guest’s judge on the show in the upcoming episode.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 15:42
India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, Hip – hop, lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer each to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television on the 8th of April, 2023 and is airing every weekend at 8pm.

This time, contestants are really good and judges will be having a tough time judging them.

Also read - Geeta Kapur to 'IBD3' contestant: You weave the dance with your feet

As per sources, Veteran actress Aruna Irani will be gracing the show where she would be encouraging the contestants to perform better.

The contestants would be giving a tribute to the actress and would be performing on her songs.

Well, the upcoming episode will be a nostalgic episode to watch and will take the audience back to the golden era period.

Are you excited to see Aruna Irani on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read: Geeta Kapur to 'IBD3' contestant: You weave the dance with your feet)

India’s Best Dancer Geeta Kapur Terrance Lewis Malaika Arora Sony TV Sony LIV Manish Paul TellyChakkar Sonali Bendre Aruna Irani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
2
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 15:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Veteran actress Aruna Irani to grace the show
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.Every contestant on the...
Wamiqa Gabbi on her transformation: 'Feels good to fit into my old clothes'
MUMBAI:Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has undergone a massive transformation, as she lost a huge amount of weight after 'Jubilee...
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer does well in its second weekend; Sunny Deol starrer gets a good response
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in no mood to stop at the box office. The...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Virat comes to save Sai, sidelining Satya
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
EXCLUSIVE! Manisha Purohit on her character Kaveri in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan: She is the only person who a complete entertainment package in the show
MUMBAI: Manisha Purohit is a well-known actress in the television industry.The talented star is presently seen in Zee...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anupama left in a dilemma for this shocking reason; Vanraj takes a stand for Kavya
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer does well in its second weekend; Sunny Deol starrer gets a good response
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manisha Purohit
EXCLUSIVE! Manisha Purohit on her character Kaveri in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan: She is the only person who a complete entertainment package in the show
MANAS AWASTH
Exclusive! Manas Awasthi to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Exclusive! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on Sumbul and Fahmaan’s fight and reveals what would
Exclusive! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on Sumbul and Fahmaan’s fight and reveals what would he rather be, if not an actor
next lead
Are Shaheer Sheikh, Asim Riaz, and Karan Singh Grover in the race for becoming Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin next lead?
Tanvi Thakkar
Exclusive! Tanvi Thakkar of Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Meiin, when asked about coming back to work, says, “As of now, I don't know when I'll return. But, I will for sure”
1
Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan talks about heartbreaks and reveals about his love story that never saw a “Happy Ending”