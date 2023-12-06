India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Veteran actress Aruna Irani to grace the upcoming episode

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip – hop, lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer each to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television on the 8th of April, 2023 and is airing every weekend at 8pm.

This time, contestants are really good and judges will be having a tough time judging them.

As per sources, veteran actress Aruna Irani will be gracing the show, where she would be encouraging the contestants to perform better.

The contestants would be giving a tribute to the actress by performing on her songs.

Well, the upcoming episode will be a nostalgic one to watch, which will take the audience back to Hindi film industry's golden era.

