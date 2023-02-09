On India’s Best Dancer, Vipul Khandpal & Samarpan Lama Pay Tribute to Chandrayaan 3, while Special Guest Moushumi Chatterjee Shares Her Joy for India's Space Triumph!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 21:54
Vipul

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown format, "India’s Best Dancer 3," is all set to unleash a weekend of unparalleled entertainment with its much-anticipated "Dance Ka Triple Dhamaal" Special. The electrifying episodes promise a fusion of remarkable talents, as 2 contestants unite with a choreographer to stun one and all with captivating performances. This episode marks the contestants' final opportunity to secure their spot in the coveted Top 8 and they must impress esteemed judges, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis to achieve this feat. Eternal beauty Moushumi Chatterjee joins the judges as a Special Guest for this enthralling episode. 

But a standout moment of the evening is the heartwarming tribute to ISRO and the success of Chandrayaan 3 by contestants Vipul Khandpal and Samarpan Lama, along choreographer Pankaj Thapa. Their performance artfully depicts the scientists' struggles and unwavering commitment in creating history by being the first country to land on Moon's South Pole. Set to the soul-stirring tunes of "Lehra Do" from the film '83 and "Sapna Jahan" from 'Brother,' their act left the judges deeply moved. 

Judge Terence Lewis couldn't contain his emotion as he praised the trio, saying, "What an act! Hats off to all three of you who choreographed this outstanding performance. Pankaj, Vipul, and Samarpan, you made us proud today in dance. The emotional depth of your performance is remarkable. The quality of your dancing, the passion, and the way you portrayed the mindset of scientists through your formations – it's commendable. This act is not just iconic; it's history in the making."

Speaking about all the emotion that the success of this ISRO mission evoked, he further remarked, "On August 23, when Chandrayaan 3 was about to land, and we saw the landing, the way scientists cried, I was so emotional. This emotion, of how to win after hard work, is something only Indians truly understand. It exemplifies the pride that comes from persevering through challenges."

Moushumi Ji also added, saying, "A lesson we should learn from Chandrayaan is never to lose hope. I remember the tension when it was about to land. I even told my house help not to disturb me until Chandrayaan reaches its destination. I don't have words to express it. Proud to be Indian."

Tune Into India’s Best Dancer 3 this Saturday – Sunday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

India's Best Dancer 3 Shivanshu Soni Anjali Mamgai Judge Terence Sony Entertainment Television Dance Ka Triple Dhamaal Moushumi Chatterjee magical aura Vivek Chachere Vipul Khandpal Samarpan Lama Chandrayaan 3 TellyChakkar
